FTC Investigates McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines
The FTC is talking to McDonald’s franchisees about their ice cream machines. The Wall Street Journal claims McDonald’s ice cream machines are overly complicated to operate and clean and often require repairmen. The FTC’s sent a letter to franchisees earlier this summer wanting to know how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment. Over the last year, “working McDonald’s ice cream machines” reportedly surpassed Google searches for “McDonald’s french fries.” Do you often find that McDonald’s milkshake machines are broken?