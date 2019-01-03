Full Coachella Lineup Revealed
By Sarah Peters
|
Jan 3, 2019 @ 5:44 AM

The full lineup of artists performing at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been revealed.
The diverse list of performers includes Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Solange, Kid Cudi, Aphex Twin, Janelle Monae, the 1975, Pusha-T, Blood Orange, Anderson.Paak, Diplo, Weezer, Kacey Musgraves, Bad Bunny, Playboi Carti, Sheck Wes, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, and more.
Coachella happens at the Empire Polo Club in California April 12-14 and then returns April 19-21.
Are you getting tickets to attend Coachella? Do you think that anyone performing this year will be able to top Beyonce’s performance from last year? Of the artists performing, who do you want to see most?

