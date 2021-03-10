Funding for Safety Projects for 70 Crosswalks in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thanks to a $750,000 grant from ODOT, nearly 70 busy intersections in Canton will be seeing improvements for people trying to walk across the street.
New pedestrian signals that count down the time left to cross will be installed along Tuscarawas Street and Market and Cherry Avenues.
The pavement will also be better-marked for pedestrians.
Some of that work will also be done in school zones.
The projects begin this summer.