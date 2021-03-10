      Weather Alert

Funding for Safety Projects for 70 Crosswalks in Canton

Mar 10, 2021 @ 5:57am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thanks to a $750,000 grant from ODOT, nearly 70 busy intersections in Canton will be seeing improvements for people trying to walk across the street.

New pedestrian signals that count down the time left to cross will be installed along Tuscarawas Street and Market and Cherry Avenues.

The pavement will also be better-marked for pedestrians.

Some of that work will also be done in school zones.

The projects begin this summer.

Popular Posts
Take Our Listener Survey And You Could Score A $50 Gift Card!
grocery giveback graphic
Free Groceries For A Month? Your Chance To Win Is Coming!
Billie Eilish Had No Idea Who Orlando Bloom Was When They First Met
Leonardo DiCaprio Urges 37 Million Fans To Replace Meat With Beyond Burgers
More Than 55 Stark Vaccine Locations, Not Including Smaller Pharmacies