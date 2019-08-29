Funeral Home Driver Summoned to Court for Possession of Meth

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a vehicle belonging to an Akron Funeral Home is in trouble with the law after admitting to officers he had drugs on his person following him being pulled over for speeding on Wednesday night.
Troopers from the Akron Post stopped a 2012 Ford Expedition registered to the Stockport-Paletti funeral home for a speeding violation on S. Arlington and Krumroy.
During the traffic stop 39 year old Anthony Paletti of Flatwoods West Virginia admitted to having a small amount of methamphetamine or “meth” on him.
The vehicle was permitted to continue to its final destination to a funeral home in West Virginia. Paletti was summoned to court on the related drug charge.