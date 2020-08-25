Future of Downtown Eatery Could be Determined Soon
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We expect to learn the fate of Napoli’s Italian Eatery in downtown Canton in the next few weeks.
The estate of Phil DeChellis is accepting sealed bids for the Market Avenue N business and property through Friday September 4.
Administrator for the estate Attorney David Dingwell with Tzanagas, Plakas, Mannos says the “best” bid as determined by the probate court will receive the property.
DeChellis died in 2016.
His estate is tangled in a number of family-related legal issues
His son Michael continues operating the business and may enter a bid.