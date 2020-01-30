      Weather Alert

Future of Popular Downtown Canton Restaurant Still in Jeopardy

Jan 30, 2020 @ 5:05pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A longtime staple in downtown Canton dining could be near the end of the road.

The Canton repository says a three year estate battle over family members of the late owner of Napoli’s Italian Eatery Phil DeChellis could end in the restaurant being sold.

They say a large portion of DeChellis’ estate is now missing. That along with attorney fees over the years creates a need for money that the restaurant’s profits might not be able to provide.

A trial is scheduled for February 21 to settle the estate. It could also likely determine if the restaurant stays or goes.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Boss Has Plenty of Slobbery Kisses to Go Around!
Terms Of Use