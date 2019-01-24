“Game of Thrones” Actor Says, “We’re All Going to Die”

Liam Cunnigham, who plays Davos Seaworth on “Game of Thrones,” has a reminder for fans that they all need to come to terms with as the final season of the show approaches.

During an interview in Ireland, Cunningham was asked about his chance of survival for the final season and he pointed out that he has survived, “so far.”

“We’re all going to die,” Cunningham continued. “Don’t forget ‘Valar Morghulis,’ which is one of the phrases on the show which means ‘all men must die.'”