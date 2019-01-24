“Game of Thrones” Actor Says, “We’re All Going to Die”
By Sarah
|
Jan 24, 2019 @ 7:42 AM

Liam Cunnigham, who plays Davos Seaworth on “Game of Thrones,” has a reminder for fans that they all need to come to terms with as the final season of the show approaches.
During an interview in Ireland, Cunningham was asked about his chance of survival for the final season and he pointed out that he has survived, “so far.”
“We’re all going to die,” Cunningham continued. “Don’t forget ‘Valar Morghulis,’ which is one of the phrases on the show which means ‘all men must die.'”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hulu Combats Netflix Price Hike With A Price Cut Peanut Butter Loving Kid Donates It To Unpaid Federal Workers Paul McCartney Reveals Children’s Book Artwork Stephen Colbert Starts Petition to Have Cardi B Speak After State of the Union Final “Game of Thrones” Episode Lengths Revealed City of Akron Issues Apology for Snow Response
Comments