Game of Thrones Locations Will Soon Be Tourist Attractions

If you’re a hardcore Game of Thrones fan like I know you are, you’re going to be really excited to learn that HBO is turning some of the locations from the show into tourist attractions.

The sets of Winterfell, Castle Black, and King’s Landing will be tourist attractions, followed by new tours of Linen Mill Studios where you can see “material from the series.”

Each set will have costumes, props, and digital content along with interactive material to look at while you visit to get the “Game of Thrones” experience.

According to Variety, the hopes are to have all of this ready by next year.

Source: ITV.com