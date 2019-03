Devoted fans of “Game of Thrones” will be sad to see their show come to an end after its upcoming final season, but at least they’ll have a new snack to enjoy while watching because “Game of Thrones” Oreos are coming.

They’re not giving out many details yet, so we don’t know what the flavor will be or how else they’ll tie into the series. But we do know that the Oreos will be hitting stores sometime before April 14th, which is when the final season of “GOT” begins.