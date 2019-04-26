“Game of Thrones” Prequel Scrapped

The Game of Thrones prequel show has been scrapped by HBO.

Writer and producer Bryan Cogman has won three Emmys for Game of Thrones said, “the show is not happening and will not happen. HBO has decided to go a different way.”

Cogman has been a part of GoT most of his career and even wrote 11 episodes of the series.

Despite not working with GoT anymore Cogman will still be busy, Disney hired him to make Sword in the Stone a live-action series and has signed a deal with Amazon Studios.

Are you upset to hear there won’t be a prequel?