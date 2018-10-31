“Game of Thrones” Prequel Title Confirmed

The title of the Game of Thrones prequel has been revealed thanks to George RR Martin. The series will be called, “The Long Night” and Naomi Watts has been cast in a lead role. The series will tell the story of how the world fell into darkness from the Age of Heroes. Watts’ role will be of “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” “The Long Night” will be the first series to follow the worldwide hit “Game of Thrones,” and casting is still underway. GOT’s final season is on HBO next year.