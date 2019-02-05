Gas Line Ruptured, Homes Evacuated

(WHBC) – Some people have been evacuated from their homes and roads are shut down due to a gas line break in Massillon.

The natural gas line break happened Tuesday morning on Walnut Road SE, in front of the Fresh Mark facility.

The Massillon Fire Department says the line was ruptured as crews were preparing to repair or replace it.

Gas can be seen spewing into the air.

Fire department personnel and crews from Dominion Energy are on the scene, along with the Stark County Hazardous Materials Team.

Officials say the atmosphere is being monitored, and although there have been no injuries, the entire area is dangerous and should be avoided.

Several homes on Huron Road, Mohican Road and Arapahoe Avenue have been evacuated as a precaution.