Gas Prices Expected To Rise Again

May 26, 2022 @ 8:19pm

The price at the pump is about to take another jump.

The world price for oil has climbed to a two-month high, reaching $117.25 a barrel on Thursday, figures indicate. Still, the price of oil isn’t anywhere near what it was in March, right after Russia invaded Ukraine. That’s when Brent oil topped out at $139.13 a barrel, while U.S. oil reached $130.50 per barrel.

Gasoline prices are already inching higher as a result, with the U.S. national average hitting $4.60 a gallon on Thursday, AAA reports. That’s 30 percent higher than it was in March.

Has the cost of gasoline changed your Memorial Day Weekend plans?

