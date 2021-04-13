      Weather Alert

Gas Prices Falling with Supplies Increasing and Crude Dropping

Apr 13, 2021 @ 3:27am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With gasoline supplies increasing and crude oil prices falling, what you pay at the pump is also coming down.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Stark County in Tuesday morning’s AAA survey was $2.56, the lowest for any county in Ohio.

That’s 12-cents cheaper than a week ago.

That’s even though the average next door in Carroll County is $2.82.

Still, average prices across the state and the country are also coming down.

Popular Posts
Britain's Prince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Has Died
Mindful Moment: Are You A Partner Or A Parent?
Forest Blakk Talks Life, Love And Geeking Out Over Meghan Trainor
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Your Childhood Didn't Prepare You For Any Of This
online shopping
Online Spending Went Up $900 Billion Last Year