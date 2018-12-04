Gas Prices Remaining Low, For Now

(WHBC) – People in Canton, and all over the state, are loving these gas prices.

But Thursday’s OPEC meeting could make or break them.

Meantime, enjoy prices as low as in the $1.80s at a few Canton gas stations, according to Gas Buddy.

Stark County has some of the lowest prices in the state.

AAA in their daily survey Tuesday morning had the average price for regular in the county at just a hair below two-dollars a gallon.

Licking County, near Columbus, is the only county in the state with a lower average price.

Gas prices are 25-cents lower than a year ago.