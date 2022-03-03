      Weather Alert

Gas Prices Up 30-Cents in Three Days, AAA With Some Fuel-Saving Tips

Mar 3, 2022 @ 4:47am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices haven’t been this high in many years.

The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.65 a gallon, up another seven cents from Wednesday.

Nationally, the average price is up to $3.73.

AAA’s Kimberly Schwind has some tips.

She says “drive gently”; that is, avoid the sudden starts and stops that waste gasoline.

Also, avoid engine idling when you can.

Schwind says the car does not need to warm up before you head out.

Also, got a lot of stuff in your car trunk and in the backseat?

She says that’s not the best scenario in this new reality of three-dollars-and rising gasoline.

