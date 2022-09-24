Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire

September 24, 2022 9:04AM EDT
Share
Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly Toledo refinery fire as well as already-tight gasoline supplies have prices at the pump increasing, especially in the Midwest.

In Stark County, the AAA average price Saturday morning was $3.53, up 17-cents from Friday morning.

GasBuddy has price leaders hitting the $3.69.9 mark, though relative bargains were still out there this morning, especially in Canton and Jackson Township.

And the national AAA average is headed back up after 98 straight days of falling prices.

Popular Posts

1

Harrison Ford Gets Emotional Talking About Final “Indiana Jones” Movie
2

This Is Why Fans Think Adele Secretly Got Married
3

Zendaya Is The Youngest Two-Time Acting Winner After Second Emmy Win
4

All The Halloween Movies On Hulu In October For Huluween
5

Experts Say A Horrible Flu Season Is Coming