Gas Tax Hike Would Avert “Impending Crisis”

(ONN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s administration has recommended increasing the state gas tax by 18 cents a gallon beginning in July.

Ohio’s Department of Transportation director introduced the governor’s $7.43 billion transportation budget proposal on Thursday to the house finance committee.

Director Jack Marchbanks said the tax included in the two-year budget would be adjusted annually with the consumer price index to ensure sufficient funding continues.

He said the revenue raised the first year, by increasing the current 28 cent tax to 46 cents, equates to roughly $1.2 billion and will be split between ODOT and local governments.

The budget requires legislative approval.

Marchbanks previously told legislators that without more revenue, there will be “no funds for any highway improvement projects,” and the state is facing an “impending crisis.”

While many drivers like the idea of road repairs, they say 18 cents tacked onto the price of a gallon is a lot

“It would be a good thing in that regard, but I don’t know why the money has to come from us when we already pay tax,” said one driver.

The tax bump could increase your bill at the pump by about $2.