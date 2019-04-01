Gas Tax Increase Impasse

(ONN) – State lawmakers are still at an impasse over how much more money Ohio motorists should pay in the state gas tax.

A conference committee assigned to hammer out a compromise between the Ohio House and Senate versions of the bill canceled its meeting on Monday and rescheduled it for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Gov. DeWine and the Ohio House have agreed on a plan to increase the gas tax by 11 cents per gallon and the diesel tax by 20 cents per gallon, beginning July 1.

But the Senate, which originally agreed to a 6 cent gas tax increase, is opposed.

Lawmakers blew past a March 31 deadline to have the $7.4 billion, two-year transportation budget signed into law.

Governor DeWine had previously said anything less than an 18 cent increase would put Ohioans at risk because not enough roads and bridges would be repaired.