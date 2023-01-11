GasBuddy Explains Ups, Downs of Local Gas Prices
January 11, 2023 4:55AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices like to take unexpected jumps in the area, followed by gradual price decreases.
It’s a phenomenon they call “price cycles” at GasBuddy, and they see it throughout the Great Lakes states.
AAA had regular in Stark County at $3.34 Wednesday morning, down four-cents from Tuesday.
It wasn’t long ago that the average price spent a little time below three dollars last month.
The statewide average price was $3.26 on Wednesday morning.
The national average was $3.27.
GasBuddy had the highest prices in the Alliance area.