      Weather Alert

GasBuddy: High Gas Prices for Weekend, Maybe Even Higher in July

Jun 30, 2021 @ 5:51am

CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Be prepared to open your wallet at the gas station this weekend.

AAA says gas prices are 60-cents a gallon higher than last year in Stark County, and nearly 90-cents higher across Ohio.

GasBuddy says a lot of it is the law of supply and demand, with increased demand pushing prices higher.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick deHaan thinks Ohio prices could top three-dollars by 20- to 40-cents in July, but they’ll back off in August,

