GasBuddy: Highest Gas Prices in 8 Years
CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re paying the highest prices for gasoline since the year 2014.
And prices are expected to go nowhere but up over the next three months.
The AAA average price in Stark County was $3.36 a gallon Thursday morning.
The national average is at $3.54.
State average? $3.33.
GasBuddy says there’s now a 50-50 chance Ohio’s prices could go above four dollars a gallon, and that doesn’t figure in the impact of the Russian incursion into Ukraine.
Some of the issues impacting the price?
the Midwest is losing out on some discounts soon, there’s the flip by refineries to the summer blend.
Also, the increase in driving during the Spring.