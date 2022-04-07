      Weather Alert

GasBuddy: Relatively Speaking, Gasoline Deals in Green Early Thursday

Apr 7, 2022 @ 4:50am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are gasoline price deals out there, relatively speaking.

GasBuddy had a couple of gas stations in Green selling regular for $3.70 in the early morning hours on Thursday.

The AAA average price for Stark County is $3.90 Thursday morning.

The statewide average price is $3.91.

The national average at $4.15.

GasBuddy has lots of $3.80s showing up in the Canton, Massillon and Hartville areas.

