Gavin DeGraw to launch world tour in May

Gavin DeGraw is taking on the world in 2024.

The “I Don’t Want to Be” singer will kick off a global tour May 2 in Huntsville, Alabama; the U.S. dates will wrap up May 19 in Columbus, Ohio. Then, on October 18, he’ll start a global leg of the tour in Milan, Italy, which will run through November 10, wrapping up in Oslo, Norway.

Tickets go on sale February 16 at 10 a.m. local time, but presales start February 13 at GavinDeGraw.com.

Gavin’s most recent release was the holiday EP A Classic Christmas, but he’s expected to drop new music “soon,” according to his record label.

