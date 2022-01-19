      Weather Alert

GAYLE drops new single “ur just horny;” will hit the road with AJR this spring

Jan 19, 2022 @ 12:50pm

Atlantic Records/Arthouse Records

Following the news that her breakthrough single “abcdefu” has reached the Billboard Hot 100 top 10, GAYLE has released a brand-new single with the unforgettable title of “ur just horny” — along with a music video.

ur just horny’ is about the time i crossed the line in a friendship that i thought was platonic for years,” says GAYLE in a statement. “[A]fter crossing the line i noticed that they started treating me differently — they weren’t as nice and outgoing and honestly i couldn’t recognize them anymore…”

She adds, “Writing ‘ur just horny’ for me was coming to that realization that they didn’t want to be my friend — they just wanted to get into my pants, and that hurt.”

In the song, GAYLE sings, “You don’t wanna be my friend/You just wanna see me naked again.”

GAYLE has just been announced as the opening act for AJR‘s OK Orchestra tour this spring: She’ll provide support for the “BANG!” band starting April 28 in Dallas through a May 21 date in Queens, NY.

Before that, starting on March 9, she’ll do a series of intimate shows in Nashville, Hollywood and New York City.  You can get tickets and all the details at GayleOfficial.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

