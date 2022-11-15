GAYLE reveals how Taylor Swift approached her to join her Eras Tour

David Livingston/Getty Images

GAYLE still cannot believe she’s touring with Taylor Swift and revealed how she joined the Eras Tour in the first place.

The “abcdefu” singer told Entertainment Tonight she managed to get on Taylor’s radar at an awards show — and the rest was history.

“Obviously I’ve known about Taylor for forever, like my whole entire life — I can’t remember a time where I didn’t know Taylor Swift,” GAYLE, who is 18, raved to the outlet. “Being an up-and-coming songwriter in Nashville, specifically a pop writer in Nashville, I actually got nominated for this award 10 Songs That I Wish I Wrote, and I was one of the 10 songs.”

“I went to the awards show and Taylor Swift happened to be there, and I did a performance and some very cool things happened after that,” she continued, revealing the two hung out at the show. “She was just, like, ‘You did a great performance, I’m gonna call you.’ Now I’m here,” GAYLE gushed.

Now, she’s set to join Taylor on a massive tour — alongside supporting acts such as Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM — that continues to add new dates to meet fans’ voracious demand for tickets. Said the teenage singer, “I can’t believe it. I feel like I’m lying. I feel like this is a dream. I don’t know where I am. I don’t know what I’m doing.”

GAYLE vowed she won’t perform any covers of Taylor’s songs on tour because “[Taylor] does it all great. I can’t do any better.” As for some covers that could make the cut, she hinted she might do Grouplove‘s “Tongue Tied” and Fletcher‘s “Becky’s So Hot.”

Taylor’s Eras Tour kicks off in March 2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18, at 10 a.m. local venue time.

