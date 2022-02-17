      Weather Alert

GAYLE shows off her vocals with rock-infused cover of Alanis Morissette's “You Oughta Know”

Feb 17, 2022 @ 5:00pm

David Livingston/Getty Images

﻿GAYLE ﻿released a jaw-dropping cover of Alanis Morissette‘s 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” on Thursday that has fans buzzing.  Armed with an electric guitar, the 17-year-old singer channeled a grunge vibe that was reminiscent of the 90s rock scene.

GAYLE teamed with Cover Nation for the gritty take.  Her interpretation of the breakup anthem slows down the intro, allowing her to build the intensity as she arrives at the chorus.  Although she didn’t have a backing band, GAYLE allowed her computer to do the work, hitting a key while singing to fire off the drums and backing instrumentals.

GAYLE has since shared a snippet of her cover to her Instagram story and tagged Alanis, calling her “the love of our lives.”  Alanis had yet to respond as of late Thursday afternoon.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

