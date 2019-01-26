Gender Reveal…. Lasagna?

Villa Italian Kitchen's blue- or pink-tinted cheese lasagna will reveal your baby's gender -- and feed a hungry crowd. (Photo courtesy of Villa Italian Kitchen)

Gender reveal parties have become more popular than ever. From pinatas, smoke bombs or cake, people are finding more and more creative ways to reveal the gender of their expected baby.

A company is cashing in on the trend by offering gender revealing… lasagna? With the color of cheese identifying whether it’s a boy or girl. Since announcing the product, the restaurant claims to have had their website shut down due to high traffic.

How would you feel if you were served blue lasagna at a baby shower?