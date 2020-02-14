Geneva-on-the-Lake Park is Losing 3 Feet of Shoreline Per Day From Erosion
Just in the last week and a half the shoreline at Geneva-on-the-Lake has lost 45 feet of land due to the erosion. Officials are blaming the fact that the lake hasn’t frozen over this winter so waves are hitting areas they generally don’t this time of year. Adding to that is the high levels of the lake. The water level rose 5 inches in January and it just keeps rising.
City leaders are worried about the infrastructure being affected. They’re not sure how much it would cost but it will probably be over $1.3 million. The strip at Geneva-on-the-Lake is safe at this point because it is a block from the shore.