George Clooney Reveals Why He Didn’t Want To Give Kids “Weird-A**” Names

Feb 1, 2021 @ 9:14pm
George Clooney and his wife Amal, are parents to twins Alexander and Ella. In a recent interview Clooney stated that they put a lot of thought into choosing the names of their kids.

The actor said “I didn’t want, like, weird-ass names for our kids. They’re already going to have enough trouble. It’s hard being the son of somebody famous and successful”.  What is the most unique name you’ve heard for a child? If your friend wanted to name his/her child a really weird name, would you say anything or keep your opinion to yourself?

