George Clooney Selling His Lake Como Villa For $107 Million

September 11, 2023 12:26PM EDT
George Clooney is reportedly selling his famous estate in Lake Como, Italy, for a whopping $107 million. He bought the home in 2002 for about $10 million, so not a bad return on that investment if he gets his asking price.   It’s right by the villa where Anakin and Padme got married in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. An insider told Page Six  “It’s very quiet. No advertising. No press—just high net worth [prospective buyers].” 

It was reported just a month ago they were moving into the villa with their twins.

