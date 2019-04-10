George R.R. Martin Doesn’t Think HBO’s “Game of Thrones” Should End Just Yet
Game of Thrones is embarking on the last season. The author of the books isn’t ready to let go.
George R.R. Martin thinks the HBO adaptation is ending too soon.
Martin said, “I don’t think it should be the final season. But here we are. It seems to me we just started last week. Has it been longer than that? The time has passed by in a blur. But it’s exciting.”
He continued, “I know it’s an end, but it’s not much of an end for me. I’m still deep in writing the books. We saw five other sequel shows in development. I think I’m going to be hanging around Westeros while everyone else has left.”
Game of Thrones premieres this Sunday (April 14th) on HBO.
Do you think it’s the perfect time for the show to end or could it go on for a little bit longer?

