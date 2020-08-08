Georgia School Lifts Suspension For Student Who Posted Photo Of Crowded Hallways
A Georgia school has lifted its five-day suspension of a student who posted viral photos of a crowded hallways full of students returning to class.15-year-old Hannah Watters of North Paulding High School says she was suspended for five days for posting the photos. The school told her it was for violating school policy on using cell phones and social media during school hours, as well as violating the privacy of other students. However, on Friday Watters’ mother says the school had lifted the suspension, and that it would not appear on Hannah’s record. Hannah said she posted the photos because she was “concerned for the safety of everyone in that building”.
- Did the school overreact by suspending Watters? How is your family approaching the start of the school year?