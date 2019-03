A family in a small German town owed a lot of back taxes but I doubt they thought this was going to happen! Officials showed up to confiscate their valuables and they took the family dog! They sold the dog on eBay for $850, which is about half of what pugs usually sell for. Now the new owner is suing for false advertising because she was told the dog had a clean bill of health and has needed 4 surgeries since she bought the dog.