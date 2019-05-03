Gervasi’s New Boutique Hotel Now Open

(WHBC) – Gervasi Vineyard’s new luxury boutique hotel The Casa is now open.

General Manager Scott Swaldo says the opening of The Casa is a capstone moment for them.

“We’ve been in business for nine years and we’ve been growing and adding and we’ve really evolved into a destination resort and we just needed more rooms to satisfy that demand.”

The Casa features 24 individual suites with king-sized beds, fireplaces, heated floors and other high-end amenities.

He says feedback has already been tremendous.

“We’re very, very proud of it. It’s an extension of what we’ve done with The Villas but it does have a fresh, different feel and we think it’s very unique and will do very well for us.”

There will be a public open house on Sunday from 2 to 4.