Get A Glimpse At Travis Kelce’s First Acting Role

August 16, 2024 12:14PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Travis Kelce is entering his acting era! 

The first teaser of Ryan Murphy’s new FX show Grotesquerie was unleashed on the Internet where you get a split second look at Travis Kelce’s role. Kelce will be in all 10-episodes of the show premiering September 25.

With his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, still on tour overseas…Entertainment Tonight looks at how they stay connected and prioritize their relationship while apart.

