Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Get a very “Pleasing” Harry Styles-approved manicure in New York or Miami

July 12, 2023 5:25PM EDT
Share
Karwai Tang/WireImage

In addition to recording chart-topping songs and acting in high-profile films, Harry Styles has a side business as a beauty mogul with his Pleasing brand — and now you can get a special manicure using his Pollinators collection of nail colors.

Pleasing has teamed up with Vanity Projects, a nail salon with branches in Miami and New York, to offer the Pleasing Manicure. The manicures feature colors Bell Boy Blue, Pond Goo (which is green), Bride’s Buttercream, Peachy Cheeks and Live Laugh Lilac. A solid-color manicure starts at $25, but if you want nail art, it’ll cost $50.

The nail deal runs through July 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Enter your Summer Cash Keywords here
2

See Dua Lipa frolic on a Greek island with boyfriend Romain Gavras
3

Britney Spears breaks silence after being “back handed” by Victor Wembanyama’s security guard
4

Olivia Rodrigo says she “lost her mind” when she met *this* Rock & Roll Hall of Famer
5

IHOP Introducing Pancake Tacos