Get a very “Pleasing” Harry Styles-approved manicure in New York or Miami

In addition to recording chart-topping songs and acting in high-profile films, Harry Styles has a side business as a beauty mogul with his Pleasing brand — and now you can get a special manicure using his Pollinators collection of nail colors.

Pleasing has teamed up with Vanity Projects, a nail salon with branches in Miami and New York, to offer the Pleasing Manicure. The manicures feature colors Bell Boy Blue, Pond Goo (which is green), Bride’s Buttercream, Peachy Cheeks and Live Laugh Lilac. A solid-color manicure starts at $25, but if you want nail art, it’ll cost $50.

The nail deal runs through July 23.

