Get Free Donuts Today for Election Day

November 8, 2022 8:15AM EST
Get Free Donuts Today for Election Day

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Election Day by offering all guests a free original glazed doughnut today.

To take advantage of the offer, simply hit up your local Krispy Kreme, no purchase is necessary.

Dave Skena, chief brand officer for the company said, “A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free original glazed doughnut on Election Day.  So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”

When was the last time you got something cool for free?

