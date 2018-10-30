Get Paid $100 to Play with Dogs

MUTTS Canine Cantina, a dog friendly bar, restaurant and dog park in Texas, is looking to hire their first ever “Puptern” this fall. The gig is pretty simple – play with puppies all day, greet MUTTS members and pet their dogs. And MUTTS sounds pretty cool, it has an off-leash dog park with special areas for big and small pooches, a bar and restaurant – for the humans – and they have “pawties” and events for dogs and their owners, like the upcoming “Pupsgiving.”

“There aren’t many opportunities out there that pay interns to strictly play with dogs all day long,” explains Kyle Noonan, co-founder of MUTTS Canine Cantina.”Typically, there may be other responsibilities that come with the job, but not this one.”

To qualify, applicants must be 18 and willing to relocate or commute to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the internship. To apply, post a photo or video to your Instagram explaining why you’d be the best Puptern and tag @MUTTSCantina and use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern in the caption. Applications accepted now through November 12th. Good luck!

Source: Refinery29