      Weather Alert

Get Paid $1,000 to Drink Coffee

Sep 12, 2019 @ 11:15am
Photo taken in Bangkok, Thailand

If you are a coffee addict this seems like a dream come true, right? This is real! Business.org wants to find someone who LOVES coffee and is a self-professed Starbucks addict to ditch corporate coffee restaurants and try local coffee shops and, of course, record your experiences! You would need to try at least 8 local coffee shops over the course of the month, take pictures and then write about your thoughts.  And, of course, you’ll have to avoid Starbucks and any other corporate coffee shop.   They’ll pay you $250 up front and the rest of the money when you’re done. Sound like a dream job? You have until September 30th to apply here.

TAGS
caffeine coffee starbucks
Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Husband & Wife Have Epic Fight on Plane, She Hits Him With Laptop
Valedictorian Puts School Staff On Blast During Viral Speech
Scammer Attempts to Scam a Police Captain
Mix 94.1 on Alexa!