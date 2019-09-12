Get Paid $1,000 to Drink Coffee
Photo taken in Bangkok, Thailand
If you are a coffee addict this seems like a dream come true, right? This is real! Business.org wants to find someone who LOVES coffee and is a self-professed Starbucks addict to ditch corporate coffee restaurants and try local coffee shops and, of course, record your experiences! You would need to try at least 8 local coffee shops over the course of the month, take pictures and then write about your thoughts. And, of course, you’ll have to avoid Starbucks and any other corporate coffee shop. They’ll pay you $250 up front and the rest of the money when you’re done. Sound like a dream job? You have until September 30th to apply here.