Get Paid To Drink Wine In France

Could you imagine spending your summer in the south of France while sipping wine and getting paid? Oui? Then here’s the contest for you.

Rosé All Day is looking for an influencer to do exactly that, earning a cool $14,450 and a vacation for promoting the brand.

Kicking off on National Rosé Day (June 8) and running until September 2, rosé lovers 21 and older just need to post their best pics of the pink vino, while proving their personalities are worthy of the prize.

Five semi-finalists will be chosen, who then face off in one last photo taking battle to seal the deal.

