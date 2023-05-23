Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Get Ready For More ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise Spinoffs

May 23, 2023 11:21AM EDT
Vin Diesel is not ready to let go of the Fast & Furious franchise. The latest Fast X is part of a two-part finale…they could be expanded to three. And there are already spinoffs in the works, including a female-led movie. “I started developing the female spinoff…in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs,” he told Variety.

A little Fast X spoiler alert…you see the shocking return of Gisele (Gal Gadot) and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) And Diesel says it wasn’t easy keeping the cameos a secret. “I’m so excited to have them back home and even more excited to see fan reactions and to see how happy it makes people.”

