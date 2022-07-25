Get Ready to See More Harry Styles in the Mcu

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Harry Styles is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! He made his first appearance in The Eternals as Eros — the brother of Thanos — in a post-credits scene.

MTV News caught up with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and asked if the next phase of the MCU involves the “As It Was” singer.

“Yes,” confirmed Feige, “The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us!” Pip also appeared in the Eternals‘ post-credits scene with Harry. He is a troll, voiced by Patton Oswalt.

Feige teased the MCU will cover all angles in its next phases, from the multiverse with Dr. Strange to the streets with Daredevil and Spider-Man. So, where does this leave Eros?

“Cosmic,” Feige teased, adding, “That is where our friends Eros and Pip live.” He didn’t delve into further detail.

In the comics, Eros has superhuman strength, regeneration and the ability to control other people’s emotions. He later adopts the name Starfox and joins the Avengers.

With the latter part in mind, two Avengers movies are slated to hit theaters in 2025. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

In other Harry news, he collected his sixth U.K. albums chart crown thanks to his album Harry’s House, says Billboard. With his latest victory, the Don’t Worry Darling star has officially spent more weeks at the top than his former band, One Direction.

