Get your first look at Ariana Grande in the ‘Wicked’ movie

Director Jon M. Chu has revealed a first look at his upcoming film version of the Broadway musical Wicked, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda, the future Good Witch of the North, and Cynthia Erivo as the green-skinned Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West.

“You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?” Chu wrote on Instagram. “FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz.”

The caption accompanied two extremely darkly lit photos, one of which shows Erivo wearing her witch’s hat and cape, holding a broom. She’s turned away from the camera so we can’t see her face. The second photo shows Ariana as the blonde Glinda, aka Galinda, climbing up an extremely long staircase while dressed in a huge pink gown.

Ariana also posted the photo of herself on her own Instagram, and famous pals including Queer Eye‘s Tan France, Normani and Vera Wang raved over the image.

On April 3, Ari took to Instagram to commemorate the halfway point of making the film, due out in 2024. She wrote, “i hope this isn’t all a dream because as present as i am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one. happy halfway to this most beautiful crew. my fellow Ozians. my heart will be stuck here forever.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.