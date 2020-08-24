Get Your High School Football Action In One Place!
The One. The Only. WHBC.
Click here for our official sports website: WHBCsports.com!
WHBC is showcasing Stark County Area High School Football. On radio. On TV. And streaming. Don’t miss a pass, tackle or touchdown. We’ve got you at the 50 yard line all season long. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL LIVES HERE!
2020 High School Football Broadcast Schedule
(All broadcast games will be aired on News-Talk 1480 WHBC and are subject to change)
The AultCare Stadium Show airs Fridays beginning at 6pm with Kenny Roda and various guests. Stay with us for the post game Hammersmith Insurance Scoreboard Show with Brian Novak.
RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULE / Heard on News-Talk 1480 WHBC
The Sarchione Ford Radio Game of the Week – Dan Belford with Play by Play, Mark Miller with color analysis, Kenny Roda on the sidelines and Denny Kinkead keeping the numbers straight.
8/28 St. Edward vs. Massillon
9/4 Central vs. Perry
9/11 McKinley vs. Lake
9/18 Louisville vs. Hoover
9/19 Perry vs. McKinley
9/25 Louisville vs. Central Catholic
10/2 Hoover vs. Jackson
10/3 McKinley vs. Massillon
10/9 Playoffs
10/15 TBD
10/16 TBD
10/23 TBD
10/30 TBD
10/31 TBD
AultCare TV Game of the Week airs Fridays beginning at 11pm with Jon Bozeka, Elmer Schuetz , and Bob Jeffreys. WIVM Channel 39.1. Spectrum Cable Channel 989. MCTV: Channel 21. Games air 11pm Friday nights and multiple replays are scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays. You will also find it in the TV section of whbcsports.com
TELEVISION BROADCAST SCHEDULE
8/28 Jackson vs. McKinley
9/4 Lake vs. Jackson
9/11 St. Vincent St. Mary vs. Louisville
9/18 Canton South vs. Alliance
9/25 Fairless vs Northwest
10/2 St. Thomas vs Central
10/3 McKinley vs. Massillon
10/9 TBD
10/15 TBD
10/16 TBD
10/23 TBD
10/30 TBD
10/31 TBD
News-Talk 1480 WHBC Stream Game of the Week airs Fridays beginning at 7pm with Frank Cilona and Derek Faiello.
Click here game time to listen! Schedule is below!
STREAMING SCHEDULE / www.whbcsports.com
8/28 Marlington vs. Alliance
9/4 Louisville vs. GlenOak
9/11 Ridgewood vs. Sandy Valley
9/18 Benedictine vs. Massillon
9/25 Lake vs. Hoover
10/2 Fairless vs. Tuslaw
10/9 TBD
10/15 TBD
10/16 TBD
10/23 TBD
10/30 TBD
10/31 TBD
Thank you to all of our sponsors this year!
ARE ACCESSORIES
AA HAMMERSMITH
AULTCARE
AULTMAN HEALTH FOUNDATION
CSE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
BELL STORES
FRIENDS & FAMILY CREDIT UNION
KEMPTHORN MOTORS
PETE’S RESTAURANT
NORTHERN OHIO HONDA TV
RG DRAGE
MCTV
NORTHERN OHIO HONDA RADIO
OLD CAROLINA BARBECUE
OMNI ORTHO
SARTA
SPECTRUM ORTHOPEDICS
SARCHIONE FORD
PIZZA HUT
PIZZA OVEN
PERRY FLOORING