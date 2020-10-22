Getting Closer: Voting Opportunities and Deadlines
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More voting opportunities and a deadline coming up.
Boards of Elections are open every day from now through Election Day for early voting.
There are weekend hours and expanded evening hours.
Also, Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the last day you want to request an absentee ballot is next Tuesday.
The completed application is to be received by the Board of Elections by Noon next Saturday
Here are the early voting hours at the state’s Boards of Elections:
- Through Friday Oct 23: 8am to 6pm
- Monday Oct 26 though Friday Oct 30: 8am to 7pm
- Saturdays Oct 24 and 31: 8am to 4pm
- Sundays Oct 25 and Nov 1: 1pm to 5pm
- Monday Nov 2: 8am to 2pm.