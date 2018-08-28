Getting Ready Takes Twice as Long With Kids

Are you a parent? Do you find yourself struggling to get out of the door in the morning? As much as we love them, your kids are to blame for tacking on that extra time of getting ready in the morning! A new survey polled over 2,000 people, both parents and non-parents, to see how long it took them to get ready in the morning. The study found that just having ONE kid will double the time it takes for someone to get ready in the morning. The average person with no children will take about 22 minutes to get out the door to work. But it takes a parent 45 minutes to be on their way. That’s not the only thing kids add time to: packing for a trip, shopping for clothes, cleaning the house and going to the grocery store all take up to 30 minutes longer once you have kids.

But hey, everyone always says the same thing: the reward of having children is worth the extra time.