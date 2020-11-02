Giant Eagle Gives to Food Bank, Changes Canton-Area myPerks Program
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Giant Eagle is furthering its commitment to the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank.
They have donated $100,000, on top of the one million already raised in stores since March.
And the company says in order to address other food needs as the pandemic rages on, they have made adjustments to the myPerks program in the Stark County-area stores only, making the savings more immediate.
Here’s a portion of the press release:
Key features to the new approach include:
• The New myPerks Program – myPerks delivers guests more perks, more personalized
savings, more bonus events, and more immediate rewards. The new program provides a $1
Reward for every 50 perks earned at Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo, making it easier
than ever for guests to save on groceries at Giant Eagle or a fill up at GetGo when it’s most
convenient for them. With myPerks, guests are also able to earn perks during transactions
when they are redeemed – a benefit not available in the fuelperks+ program – and will have
the perks expiration period extended to at least 90 days. Additionally, the program offers a
myPerks Pro tier for top guests, complete with 50% more perks earnings on groceries, retailer
gift cards, gasoline, prescriptions and more.
• New Lower Prices – Everyday prices have been lowered on more than 2,000 items across
the store, including important grocery staples such as Giant Eagle Bacon (reduced by $1 to
$3.49), Ore Ida Frozen Potatoes (reduced by $0.50 to $2.79), Dannon Oikos Yogurt Quarts
(reduced by $1 to $4.49), DiGiorno Stuffed Crust Pizza (reduced by $2.20 to $7.79) and many
more products.
• Limited Time Giant Eagle Brand Discount – Canton guests who activate a digital account
with Giant Eagle by visiting GiantEagle.com/myPerks will receive access to special savings
events through the holidays and receive a 5% discount on more than 3,500 Giant Eagle brand
items purchased through the end of the year, creating an opportunity for additional, meaningful
savings every time they shop.
The above are in effect now at the 11 Canton-area Giant Eagle stores and 9 Get Go locations.