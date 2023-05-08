Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray announce co-headlining tour

Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray are teaming up for a co-headlining tour this summer.

The outing, which also features fellow ’90s alt bands Tonic and Fastball on the bill, runs from August 31 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to September 15 in Frederick, Maryland, with more dates to be announced.

“I’m so excited to tour with Sugar Ray, Tonic and Fastball,” says Gin Blossoms singer Robin Wilson. “They’re some of my favorite bands to be on the road with. We’re looking forward to doing some rock ‘n’ roll shows.”

“I can’t think of anything better than spending the summer with great friends playing music!” adds Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath. “This tour is a giant cavalcade of hits that just keeps delivering, and I’m always honored to share a stage with Gin Blossoms, Tonic and Fastball.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GinBlossoms.net or SugarRay.com.