Girl Born In Jail Going To Harvard

An 18-year-old high school graduate finished top 3 in her class…and you won’t believe how she entered the world.

Eighteen-year-old Sky Castner was born in the Galveston County Jail in Texas while her mother was incarcerated. Her father later came to get her and took her home to raise on his own. Fast forward to now she’s graduated third in her class and headed to Harvard University to study law.

She had some special people in her life that guided her, including her mentor, Mona Hamby. They connected over both growing up without a mother. Castner only spoke to her mom once as a young teen. Other community leaders stepped in and helped by sending her to summer camps.

In 2022, she won a drug awareness speech contest, where she spoke on the fentanyl crisis plaguing the nation. She won a $2000 scholarship. And now she’s going to Harvard! Proof that no matter where you start out, you can write your own story and be whoever you want to!